AME Utilization Facility Grand opening

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Higgins, 354th Civil Engineering Squadron commander, delivers a speech during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Alternate Mission Equipment Utilization facility opening April 26, 2024 at Eielson Air Force Base Alaska. The new facility was the last construction project for the F-35 beddown started in 2020, which consisted of 41 military construction projects designed to support the wing’s added mission. The AME Utilization facility will promote key functions for management, maintenance, and inspection activities of alternate mission equipment for Eielson’s fleet of 54 F-35A Lightning II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

