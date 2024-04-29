U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander (middle), hands the ceremonial key to Capt. Kenneth Rice, 355th Fighter Generation Squadron Director of Operations (left), and Capt. Joseph Clark, 356th Fighter Generation Squadron Director of Operations (right), during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Alternate Mission Equipment Utilization facility opening April 26, 2024 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The new facility will fill a critical need for warm storage to safeguard weapons equipment that enables the 355th and 356th Fighter Generation Squadrons to project strategic airpower in the Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 17:29 Photo ID: 8375454 VIRIN: 240426-F-ED762-5958 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 1.36 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AME Utilization Facility Grand opening [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.