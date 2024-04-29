Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AME Utilization Facility Grand opening [Image 2 of 5]

    AME Utilization Facility Grand opening

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander (second to the left), Col. Antonio Alvarado, 354th Mission Support Group (third from the left), and Jim Jeffords, U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Construction Operations Division Chief (second from the right), cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the Alternate Mission Equipment Utilization facility April 26, 2024 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The new facility was the last construction project for the F-35 beddown started in 2020, which consisted of 41 military construction projects designed to support the wing’s added mission. The AME Utilization facility will promote key functions for management, maintenance, and inspection activities of alternate mission equipment for Eielson’s fleet of 54 F-35A Lightning II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 17:29
    Photo ID: 8375453
    VIRIN: 240426-F-ED762-1052
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AME Utilization Facility Grand opening [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AME Utilization Facility Grand opening
    AME Utilization Facility Grand opening
    AME Utilization Facility Grand opening
    AME Utilization Facility Grand opening
    AME Utilization Facility Grand opening

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Eielson AFB
    354 FW
    F-35 Beddown
    354 MSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT