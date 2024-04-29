AME Utilization Facility Grand opening

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander (second to the left), Col. Antonio Alvarado, 354th Mission Support Group (third from the left), and Jim Jeffords, U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Construction Operations Division Chief (second from the right), prepare to cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the Alternate Mission Equipment Utilization facility April 26, 2024 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The new facility was the last construction project for the F-35 beddown started in 2020, which consisted of 41 military construction projects designed to support the wing’s added mission. The AME Utilization facility will promote key functions for management, maintenance, and inspection activities of alternate mission equipment for Eielson’s fleet of 54 F-35A Lightning II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

