15th Air Force Leaders Visit Tyndall Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David B. Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, takes part in an aircraft fire exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2024. The 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operation Repair Squadron Engineers Training Squadron executes courses and readiness exercises to prepare Airmen for contingency operations and worldwide deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)

Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US