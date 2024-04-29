U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David B. Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, talks with Staff Sgt. Micheal Murillo, an 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operation Repair Squadron Engineers Training Squadron electrical systems training instructor, about the Expeditionary Airfield Lighting System-Charlie at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2024. The ELAS-C is a portable lighting system specifically designed for runways of varying terrains and lengths to provide illumination for military, humanitarian, and emergency airfields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 16:33 Photo ID: 8375342 VIRIN: 240430-F-RP050-1003 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 8.79 MB Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Air Force Leaders Visit Tyndall Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.