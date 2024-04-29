U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David B. Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, talks with U.S. Airmen from the 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operation Repair Squadron Engineers Training Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2024. The 801st RHTS mission is to design and provide comprehensive, realistic training and exercises for combat support teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 16:33 Photo ID: 8375341 VIRIN: 240430-F-RP050-1002 Resolution: 4774x3410 Size: 6.49 MB Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Air Force Leaders Visit Tyndall Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.