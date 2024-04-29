From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David B. Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, discusses contingency structures with Staff Sgt. Justin Cambell, a 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operation Repair Squadron Engineers Training Squadron structures contingency training instructor, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2024. Contingency structures, or emergency facilities, are temporary and are set up to support operations and provide essential services for personnel in deployed or austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)

Date Taken: 04.30.2024
This work, 15th Air Force Leaders Visit Tyndall Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Victoria Moehlman