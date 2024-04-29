15th Air Force Leaders Visit Tyndall Air Force Base

From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David B. Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, speaks with Staff Sgt. Adam Van Lang, a 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operation Repair Squadron Engineers Training Squadron fire contingency training instructor, about the process of extinguishing fires at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2024. Fires on military aircraft require quick detection, containment and extinguishing to safeguard the crew and the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)

Date Taken: 04.30.2024
Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US