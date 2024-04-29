SecAF Kendall, CSAF Allvin, CSO Saltzman testify at HAC-D

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall listens to opening remarks during a House Appropriations defense subcommittee hearing for the Department of the Air Force fiscal year 2025 budget request, Washington, D.C., April 30, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

Date Taken: 04.30.2024
Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US