Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall listens to opening remarks during a House Appropriations defense subcommittee hearing for the Department of the Air Force fiscal year 2025 budget request, Washington, D.C., April 30, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 10:38
Photo ID:
|8374391
VIRIN:
|240430-F-LE393-1125
Resolution:
|5030x4024
Size:
|3.58 MB
Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
This work, SecAF Kendall, CSAF Allvin, CSO Saltzman testify at HAC-D [Image 9 of 9], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
