    SecAF Kendall, CSAF Allvin, CSO Saltzman testify at HAC-D [Image 4 of 9]

    SecAF Kendall, CSAF Allvin, CSO Saltzman testify at HAC-D

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman testifies before the House Appropriations defense subcommittee for the Department of the Air Force fiscal year 2025 budget request, Washington, D.C., April 30, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    This work, SecAF Kendall, CSAF Allvin, CSO Saltzman testify at HAC-D [Image 9 of 9], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

