SecAF Kendall, CSAF Allvin, CSO Saltzman testify at HAC-D

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin testifies before the House Appropriations defense subcommittee for the Department of the Air Force fiscal year 2025 budget request, Washington, D.C., April 30, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
