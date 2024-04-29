Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF Kendall, CSAF Allvin, CSO Saltzman testify at HAC-D [Image 1 of 9]

    SecAF Kendall, CSAF Allvin, CSO Saltzman testify at HAC-D

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, center left, speaks with Rep. Steve Womack before a House Appropriations defense subcommittee hearing for the Department of the Air Force fiscal year 2025 budget request, Washington, D.C., April 30, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 10:38
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    This work, SecAF Kendall, CSAF Allvin, CSO Saltzman testify at HAC-D [Image 9 of 9], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

