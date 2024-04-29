Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Celebrates Charette Building 25th Anniversary

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) hosted the 25th Anniversary celebration of the Charette Health Care Center, or Building 2, April 30. Rear Admiral Darin Via, U.S. Navy Surgeon General/Bureau of Medicine and Surgery chief, spoke about the legacy of Master Chief William Charette, the building’s namesake. “Master Chief Charette’s story exemplifies the unwavering commitment that defines our nation’s heroes.”

