Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) hosted the 25th Anniversary celebration of the Charette Health Care Center, or Building 2, April 30. Following the conclusion of the ceremony, NMCP’s Galley hosted a special lunch and ice cream social for guests and staff members.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 10:30 Photo ID: 8374383 VIRIN: 240430-N-MT837-1273 Resolution: 3880x2786 Size: 2.73 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Celebrates Charette Building 25th Anniversary [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Dylan Kinee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.