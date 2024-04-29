Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Celebrates Charette Building 25th Anniversary

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) hosted the 25th Anniversary celebration of the Charette Health Care Center, or Building 2, April 30. Capt. Brian L. Feldman, NMCP director/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth commander, speaks to the attending guests and staff. “Like any other Navy ship or other Navy platform, this facility is a strong foundation and a skeleton that comes to life because of the people we serve and care for, the people we train, and our staff who are the blood, bone marrow, muscle, connective tissue and vital nervous system singularly focused on being the ‘First and Finest’ in care for the most deserving patients in the world.”

