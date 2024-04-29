Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Celebrates Charette Building 25th Anniversary [Image 4 of 9]

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Celebrates Charette Building 25th Anniversary

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) hosted the 25th Anniversary celebration of the Charette Health Care Center, or Building 2, April 30. “Wow, what a full-circle moment for me,” said Glover as he accepted the flag and started his comments. “Twenty-five years ago, a symbol of healing and hope emerged on our city’s horizon, and Naval Medical Center Portsmouth has become an integral part of our community.”

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 10:30
    Photo ID: 8374373
    VIRIN: 240430-N-MT837-1160
    Resolution: 4759x3168
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    This work, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Celebrates Charette Building 25th Anniversary [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Dylan Kinee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

