Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Celebrates Charette Building 25th Anniversary

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) hosted the 25th Anniversary celebration of the Charette Health Care Center, or Building 2, April 30. Honorable Shannon E. Glover, City of Portsmouth mayor, was called to the podium to receive a flag that flew in front of the center. Glover is a former Navy Hospital Corpsman who served from 1988 to 1994, and his last duty station was NMCP.

