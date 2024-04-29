MWD Brix retires after nine years of service

Brix, 39th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, eats a steak during his retirement ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 26, 2024. Brix joined the Air Force on April 20, 2015 and has been adopted by a previous handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

