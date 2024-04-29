Brix, 39th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, eats a steak during his retirement ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 26, 2024. Brix joined the Air Force on April 20, 2015 and has been adopted by a previous handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 03:41
|Photo ID:
|8373937
|VIRIN:
|240430-F-BZ793-1008
|Resolution:
|4884x3256
|Size:
|13.39 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWD Brix retires after nine years of service [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
