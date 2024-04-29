MWD Brix retires after nine years of service

U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexander Andrejkovics, 39th Security Forces Squadron director of operations, Staff Sgt. Ivana Glover, 39th SFS military working dog handler, and Brix, 39th SFS MWD, pose with his retirement pin at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 26, 2024. Brix joined the Air Force on April 20, 2015 and has been adopted by a previous handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

