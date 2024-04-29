MWD Brix retires after nine years of service

U.S. Air Force military working dog Brix, assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, lays down during his retirement ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 26, 2024. Brix joined the Air Force on April 20, 2015 and he served as an explosive detector dog providing substance detection duties in support of surety operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

