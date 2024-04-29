Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD Brix retires after nine years of service [Image 3 of 6]

    MWD Brix retires after nine years of service

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ivana Glover, 39th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, stands at attention with MWD Brix during a retirement ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 26, 2024. Brix joined the Air Force on April 20, 2015 and has been adopted by a previous handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    This work, MWD Brix retires after nine years of service [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

