MWD Brix retires after nine years of service

A U.S. Air Force military working dog handler assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, waits for MWD Brix’s retirement ceremony to start at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 26, 2024. Brix joined the Air Force on April 20, 2015 and he served as an explosive detector dog providing substance detection duties in support of surety operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
04.30.2024
05.01.2024
