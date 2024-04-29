Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12MCD Female Pool Function [Image 6 of 8]

    12MCD Female Pool Function

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps poolees and guests with 12th Marine Corps District receive Meals Ready-to-Eat during an all-female pool function at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 27. The pool function consisted of poolees and guests from Recruiting Station Riverside, RS San Diego and RS Orange County. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia)

    USMC
    Orange County
    Poolees
    RS Orange
    12MCD
    All Female Pool Function

