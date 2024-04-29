U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego guide poolees and guests around Marine Corps Installations-West during an all-female pool function at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 27. The pool function consisted of poolees and guests from Recruiting Station Riverside, RS San Diego and RS Orange County. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 01:15
|Photo ID:
|8373832
|VIRIN:
|240427-M-VI014-1788
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12MCD Female Pool Function [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Fred Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
