12MCD Female Pool Function

U.S. Marine Corps poolees and guests with 12th Marine Corps District gather in a formation during an all-female pool function at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 27. The pool function consisted of poolees and guests from Recruiting Station Riverside, RS San Diego and RS Orange County. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia)

Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US