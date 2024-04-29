12MCD Female Pool Function

U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego hike with poolees and guests during an all-female pool function at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 27. The pool function consisted of poolees and guests from Recruiting Station Riverside, RS San Diego and RS Orange County. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia)

