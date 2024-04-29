U.S. Coast Guard hosts congressional delegation in Guam 

Capt. Nicholas Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, introduces a distinguished congressional delegation led by Congressman Sam Graves, Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and Congressman Mike Bost, Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, to Petty Officer 2nd Class Eugene Halishlius, originally from the Federated States of Micronesia, at the unit in Guam on April 26, 2024. The delegation, which included Congressmen David Rouzer, Troy Nehls, and Mark DeSaulnier, along with Guam Delegate James Moylan and key staff from both committees, spent the afternoon with crews, gaining firsthand insights into the critical operations of the Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) in the region. The delegation also toured essential infrastructure sites, including the damaged glass breakwater and the Port Authority of Guam, from the cutter and the cutter small boat. These sites are essential for military readiness, impact shipping routes, and influence the economic activity and cost of goods in the Marianas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 23:11 Photo ID: 8373696 VIRIN: 240425-G-IA651-1171 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 1.25 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN