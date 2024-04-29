U.S. Coast Guard hosts congressional delegation in Guam 

Capt. Nicholas Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, and Chief Petty Officer Carleton Kleinschrodt discuss fish with Congressman Sam Graves, Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and Congressman Mike Bost, Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs aboard USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) in Guam on April 26, 2024. The congress members led a delegation, which included Congressmen David Rouzer, Troy Nehls, and Mark DeSaulnier, along with Guam Delegate James Moylan and key staff from both committees, spent the afternoon with crews, gaining firsthand insights into the critical operations of the Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) in the region. The delegation also toured essential infrastructure sites, including the damaged glass breakwater and the Port Authority of Guam, from the cutter and the cutter small boat. These sites are essential for military readiness, impact shipping routes, and influence the economic activity and cost of goods in the Marianas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

