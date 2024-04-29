U.S. Coast Guard hosts congressional delegation in Guam 

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir | Capt. Nicholas Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam,...... read more read more Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir | Capt. Nicholas Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, discusses operations with Congressman Sam Graves, Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and Congressman Mike Bost, Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, from the deck of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) in Guam on April 26, 2024. The delegation, which included Congressmen David Rouzer, Troy Nehls, and Mark DeSaulnier, along with Guam Delegate James Moylan and key staff from both committees, spent the afternoon with crews, gaining firsthand insights into the critical operations of the Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) in the region. The delegation also toured essential infrastructure sites, including the damaged glass breakwater and the Port Authority of Guam, from the cutter and the cutter small boat. These sites are essential for military readiness, impact shipping routes, and influence the economic activity and cost of goods in the Marianas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — On April 26, 2024, the team at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and Base Guam hosted a distinguished Congressional Delegation led by Congressman Sam Graves, Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and Congressman Mike Bost, Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs.



The delegation, which included Congressmen David Rouzer, Troy Nehls, and Mark DeSaulnier, along with key staff from both committees, spent the afternoon with crews, gaining firsthand insights into the critical operations of the Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) in the region. Joining them was Guam Delegate James Moylan. A particular focus was on the operational achievements and the strategic value of homeporting FRCs in Guam, a decision that underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, security, and economic stability in the Pacific.



The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew reflected on their recent activities, including a significant case and delivery of humanitarian aid alongside USAID and IOM partners to residents of the Federated States of Micronesia, which underscores the vital role these cutters play in national and regional security.



"Since their commissioning in 2021, the legacy of the Guam-based FRCs in enhancing maritime safety, security, and goodwill in the Pacific has been remarkable," said Capt. Nicholas Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam.



The delegation also toured critical infrastructure sites, including the damaged glass breakwater and the Port Authority of Guam, from the cutter and the cutter small boat. These sites are essential for military readiness, impact shipping routes, and influence the economic activity and cost of goods in the Marianas.



"It wasn't all serious. The crew told a few fish stories and may have unintentionally splashed an attendee or two on the bow as they turned into the seas, which really gives them the feel of a day in the life of our crew underway," said Simmons. We are grateful to Chairman Graves, Chairman Bost, Delegate Moylan, and all delegation members for their visit and continued support of our people and our missions."



The engagement with the Congressional Delegation serves as a powerful reminder of the significant role of the U.S. Coast Guard in promoting peace, security, safety, and economic stability in the Pacific.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Team Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Team Guam, comprising over 350 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, focused on maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania. The team includes U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam and their sub-units, staffed by dedicated active-duty, reserve, and civilian personnel. With a significant presence in Guam, Saipan, and the Micronesia sub-region, this integrated team focuses on operations and logistics to support maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania and maintains close ties with local communities.