U.S. Coast Guard hosts congressional delegation in Guam 

The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) takes Guam Delegate James Moylan and key staff underway in the ship's small boat in Apra Harbor, Guam, on April 25, 204. They spent the afternoon with crews, gaining firsthand insights into the critical operations of the region's Fast Response Cutters (FRCs). The delegation also toured essential infrastructure sites, including the damaged glass breakwater and the Port Authority of Guam, from the cutter and the cutter small boat. These sites are essential for military readiness, impact shipping routes, and influence the economic activity and cost of goods in the Marianas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

