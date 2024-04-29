U.S. Coast Guard hosts congressional delegation in Guam 

The crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 114) navigate out of Apra Harbor, Guam, with a distinguished congressional delegation aboard led by Congressman Sam Graves, Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and Congressman Mike Bost, Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs at the unit in Guam on April 26, 2024. The delegation also toured critical infrastructure sites, including the damaged glass breakwater and the Port Authority of Guam, from the cutter and the cutter small boat. These sites are essential for military readiness, impact shipping routes, and influence the economic activity and cost of goods in the Marianas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

