    Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection [Image 5 of 6]

    Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Collier, left, 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Training Squadron fire protection cadre, and Airman 1st Class Jaremy Wright, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection firefighter, extinguish a controlled fire during a Fluorine-Free Foam training exercise within the Silver Flag burn pit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 9, 2024. The chemical differences in the new foam caused significant changes in firefighting techniques with the transition. Rather than firefighters employing a “rainfall” technique to deploy foam and water through a hose at an arching angle, they now shoot directly at the base of the fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    This work, Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

