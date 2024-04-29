Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection [Image 6 of 6]

    Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaremy Wright, left, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection firefighter, and Staff Sgt. Christopher Collier, 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Training Squadron fire protection cadre, extinguish a controlled fire during a Fluorine-Free Foam training exercise within the Silver Flag burn pit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 9, 2024. With new techniques comes a need for new training Tyndall is home to the 801st RHTS at its Silver Flag exercise site, which provides the only fire pit within the Department of Defense using live Jet A1 fuel for simulated aircraft fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 08:35
    VIRIN: 240409-F-LY429-1259
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    This work, Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire fighter
    Foam
    ACC
    USAF
    Tyndall
    F3

