U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaremy Wright, left, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection firefighter, and Staff Sgt. Christopher Collier, 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Training Squadron fire protection cadre, extinguish a controlled fire during a Fluorine-Free Foam training exercise within the Silver Flag burn pit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 9, 2024. With new techniques comes a need for new training Tyndall is home to the 801st RHTS at its Silver Flag exercise site, which provides the only fire pit within the Department of Defense using live Jet A1 fuel for simulated aircraft fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 08:35 Photo ID: 8371529 VIRIN: 240409-F-LY429-1259 Resolution: 6048x3261 Size: 9.92 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.