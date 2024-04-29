Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Travis Pinaula, 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Training Squadron fire protection cadre, retracts a fire hose after a Fluorine-Free Foam training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 9, 2024. The chemical differences in the new foam caused significant changes in firefighting techniques with the transition. Rather than firefighters employing a “rainfall” technique to deploy foam and water through a hose at an arching angle, they now shoot directly at the base of the fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

