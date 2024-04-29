Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Collier, left, 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Training Squadron fire protection cadre, and Airman 1st Class Jaremy Wright, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection firefighter, complete a Fluorine-Free Foam (F3) training exercise within the Silver Flag burn pit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 9, 2024. Tyndall AFB became the first Air Force installation to receive and employ the F3 conversion within its fire departments, effectively replacing the aqueous film-forming foam. The new foam is the lead component in the Department of Defense-wide initiative to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) substances from firefighting resources, as extended exposure to PFAS may lead to adverse health outcomes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

