Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection [Image 4 of 6]

    Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Collier, left, 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Training Squadron fire protection cadre, and Airman 1st Class Jaremy Wright, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection firefighter, participate in a Fluorine-Free Foam (F3) training exercise within the Silver Flag burn pit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 9, 2024. The Air Force Civil Engineer Center began procuring F3 in 2023, which meets military-specific requirements and achieves the prescribed performance standards set by the Naval Sea Systems Command, who developed the new firefighting foam requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 08:35
    Photo ID: 8371527
    VIRIN: 240409-F-LY429-1267
    Resolution: 4898x2633
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection
    Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection
    Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection
    Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection
    Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection
    Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire fighter
    Foam
    ACC
    USAF
    Tyndall
    F3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT