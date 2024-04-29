Tyndall leads the way in Air Force eco-conscious fire protection

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Collier, left, 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Training Squadron fire protection cadre, and Airman 1st Class Jaremy Wright, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection firefighter, participate in a Fluorine-Free Foam (F3) training exercise within the Silver Flag burn pit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 9, 2024. The Air Force Civil Engineer Center began procuring F3 in 2023, which meets military-specific requirements and achieves the prescribed performance standards set by the Naval Sea Systems Command, who developed the new firefighting foam requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

