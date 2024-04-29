U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaycie Gaedtke, UNIT tactical communications technician, poses for a headshot during the Hiring Our Heroes career fair at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 22, 2024. Members of the tri-base area were able to come to the HOH career fair and receive knowledge about career opportunities, branding themselves and networking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 06:42
|Photo ID:
|8371397
|VIRIN:
|240422-F-IH537-1199
|Resolution:
|5669x4024
|Size:
|10.34 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
Hiring Our Heroes visits RAF Mildenhall
