U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaycie Gaedtke, UNIT tactical communications technician, poses for a headshot during the Hiring Our Heroes career fair at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 22, 2024. Members of the tri-base area were able to come to the HOH career fair and receive knowledge about career opportunities, branding themselves and networking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 06:42 Photo ID: 8371397 VIRIN: 240422-F-IH537-1199 Resolution: 5669x4024 Size: 10.34 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hiring Our Heroes visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.