Hiring Our Heroes visits RAF Mildenhall

Alejandra Morales, right, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University associate campus director, speaks to an attendee during the Hiring Our Heroes career fair at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 22, 2024. RAF Mildenhall hosted the HOH career fair, bringing 35 U.S. based companies and two local British companies together to create new career opportunities for members in the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

