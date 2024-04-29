Hiring Our Heroes visits RAF Mildenhall

Members of the tri-base area interact with various industry representatives to learn more about different careers during the Hiring Our Heroes career fair at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 22, 2024. RAF Mildenhall hosted the HOH career fair bringing 35 U.S. based companies and two local British companies together to create new career opportunities for members in the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

