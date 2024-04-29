Charles Hodges, Transforces Education and Training Division president, speaks to a crowd at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 22, 2024. Hodges spoke to civilians and service members on branding through use of online services during the Hiring Our Heroes career fair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 06:42 Photo ID: 8371390 VIRIN: 240422-F-IH537-1004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.29 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hiring Our Heroes visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.