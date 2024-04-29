Charles Hodges, Transforces Education and Training Division president, speaks to a crowd at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 22, 2024. Hodges spoke to civilians and service members on branding through use of online services during the Hiring Our Heroes career fair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 06:42
|Photo ID:
|8371390
|VIRIN:
|240422-F-IH537-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.29 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hiring Our Heroes visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hiring Our Heroes visits RAF Mildenhall
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT