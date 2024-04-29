Hiring Our Heroes visits RAF Mildenhall

Photo By Airman Aidan Martinez | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaycie Gaedtke, 48th Communications Squadron tactical...... read more read more Photo By Airman Aidan Martinez | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaycie Gaedtke, 48th Communications Squadron tactical communications technician, poses for a headshot during the Hiring Our Heroes career fair at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 22, 2024. Members of the tri-base area were able to come to the HOH career fair and receive knowledge about career opportunities, branding themselves and networking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez) see less | View Image Page

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England – In coordination with Hiring Our Heroes, the Royal Air Force Mildenhall Military & Family Readiness Center organized a career fair at the Galaxy Club on RAF Mildenhall, April 22, 2024.



The event gave service members who plan to separate an opportunity to learn more about how businesses outside of the military functions, while helping businesses consider and select applicants.



“The purpose of this event is to really capture the audience by helping them navigate their career,” said Kristin Guerrero, community readiness specialist at the Military & Family Readiness Center on RAF Mildenhall.



The Hiring Our Heroes career fair brought together over 200 military community members, including transitioning service members, spouses, veterans, caregivers of wounded warriors, and military spouses, with 35 American businesses and two local British businesses to create various job opportunities.



“We have access and partnerships with U.S. employers that travel the world because they recognize that military talent is top talent, and they want to hire them,” said Crystal Kearns, Hiring Our Heroes director of events and engagement.



Hiring Our Heroes was launched in 2011 and works with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's vast network of state and local chambers and strategic partners from the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to create a bridge for the civilian-military divide within the business community.



Hiring Our Heroes travels to overseas bases once a year to host career fairs. The career fair at RAF Mildenhall marked the first time this event had come to the tri-base area.



The event began with an open panel discussion led by employers, followed by a hiring fair. The event also included breakout workshops to help people prepare for interviews and learn about the beginning steps of the job hiring process.



Ian McDuffie, senior program manager of the Amazon global military affairs team, attended a career fair when he served in the Marine Corps that helped him transition into a civilian job. McDuffie came over to the military affairs team, where he gets to help veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses.



“I have always wanted to pay it forward after that experience of all the help that I received going through that hiring process,” said McDuffie.



The RAF Mildenhall M&FRC’s goal is to continue hiring events to ensure that members of the community are supported throughout their career journey.



“Whether you are considering getting out today, five years from today, maybe ten years from today, it’s never too early to start building your network,” said Kearns.