U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Livolsi, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medical technician, hangs from a pull-up bar during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2024. The process of earning the GAFPB includes completing a basic fitness evaluation; engaging in marksmanship with a pistol; a 100-meter swim in military uniform; and various other challenges over the course of multiple days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 03:42
|Photo ID:
|8371239
|VIRIN:
|240424-F-PS661-1224
|Resolution:
|6683x4547
|Size:
|10.19 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US-German bond strengthened in military trials [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
