US-German bond strengthened in military trials

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Livolsi, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medical technician, hangs from a pull-up bar during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2024. The process of earning the GAFPB includes completing a basic fitness evaluation; engaging in marksmanship with a pistol; a 100-meter swim in military uniform; and various other challenges over the course of multiple days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

