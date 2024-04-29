Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US-German bond strengthened in military trials [Image 25 of 25]

    US-German bond strengthened in military trials

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Livolsi, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medical technician, hangs from a pull-up bar during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2024. The process of earning the GAFPB includes completing a basic fitness evaluation; engaging in marksmanship with a pistol; a 100-meter swim in military uniform; and various other challenges over the course of multiple days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 03:42
    Photo ID: 8371239
    VIRIN: 240424-F-PS661-1224
    Resolution: 6683x4547
    Size: 10.19 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US-German bond strengthened in military trials [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials
    US-German bond strengthened in military trials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge
    Ramstein Air Base Germany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT