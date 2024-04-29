US-German bond strengthened in military trials

U.S. military personnel approach the starting point of a 12-kilometer (7.5 miles) ruck march near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2024. Participating in the GAFPB event facilitates cultural exchange between U.S. and German military personnel, providing service members the unique opportunity to engage in foreign military traditions, customs and values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

