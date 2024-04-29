U.S. military personnel participate in a 12-kilometer (7.5 miles) ruck march near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2024. The process of earning the GAFPB includes completing a basic fitness evaluation; engaging in marksmanship with a pistol; a 100-meter swim in military uniform; and various other challenges over the course of multiple days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 03:42
|Photo ID:
|8371231
|VIRIN:
|240425-F-PS661-1201
|Resolution:
|5657x3764
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US-German bond strengthened in military trials [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
