US-German bond strengthened in military trials

A U.S. Air Force Airman participates in a 12-kilometer (7.5 miles) ruck march near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2024. As part of the qualifications for the GAFPB, the ruck march was one of seven rigorous events designed to evaluate participants' endurance, strength, accuracy and adaptability, highlighting the shared commitment to excellence within the US-German alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
