A U.S. Air Force Airman participates in a 12-kilometer (7.5 miles) ruck march near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2024. As part of the qualifications for the GAFPB, the ruck march was one of seven rigorous events designed to evaluate participants' endurance, strength, accuracy and adaptability, highlighting the shared commitment to excellence within the US-German alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 03:42 Photo ID: 8371233 VIRIN: 240425-F-PS661-1117 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.24 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US-German bond strengthened in military trials [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.