    US-German bond strengthened in military trials [Image 21 of 25]

    US-German bond strengthened in military trials

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman participates in a 12-kilometer (7.5 miles) ruck march near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2024. As part of the qualifications for the GAFPB, the ruck march was one of seven rigorous events designed to evaluate participants' endurance, strength, accuracy and adaptability, highlighting the shared commitment to excellence within the US-German alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    EUCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge
    Ramstein Air Base Germany

