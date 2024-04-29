U.S. military members cheer on U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Weiner, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing command chief, as he participates in a 11x10 meter sprint during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2024. Participating in the GAFPB event facilitates cultural exchange between U.S. and German military personnel, providing service members the unique opportunity to engage in foreign military traditions, customs and values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 03:42 Photo ID: 8371237 VIRIN: 240424-F-PS661-1143 Resolution: 6824x4626 Size: 8.02 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US-German bond strengthened in military trials [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.