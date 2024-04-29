Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US-German bond strengthened in military trials [Image 23 of 25]

    US-German bond strengthened in military trials

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. military members cheer on U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Weiner, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing command chief, as he participates in a 11x10 meter sprint during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2024. Participating in the GAFPB event facilitates cultural exchange between U.S. and German military personnel, providing service members the unique opportunity to engage in foreign military traditions, customs and values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 03:42
    Photo ID: 8371237
    VIRIN: 240424-F-PS661-1143
    Resolution: 6824x4626
    Size: 8.02 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    EUCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge
    Ramstein Air Base Germany

