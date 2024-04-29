Airmen and Sailors train and refuel during exercise

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. Navy Seaman Apprentice Dane Forbes, Expeditionary Fuels and Air Company cargo observes as U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antonio Lewis, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils, and lubricants, monitors the fuel in a tanker truck on the flightline at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 13, 2023. U.S. service members work together on a continuous basis to ensure mission readiness (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 22:52
|Photo ID:
|8370871
|VIRIN:
|231113-F-MJ338-1024
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
