JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antonio Lewis, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils, and lubricants, checks the fuel levels of a tanker truck at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 13, 2023. The 633d LRS provides support for the 633d Air Base Wing and 1st Fighter Wing by providing 21,000 gallons of fuel for the F-22 Raptors (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 22:52 Photo ID: 8370870 VIRIN: 231113-F-MJ338-1021 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.22 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen and Sailors train and refuel during exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.