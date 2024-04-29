Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen and Sailors train and refuel during exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    Airmen and Sailors train and refuel during exercise

    VA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. Navy Seaman Apprentice Dane Forbes, Expeditionary Fuels and Air Company cargo, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antonio Lewis, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils, and lubricants, check fuel lines as they refuel a tanker truck on the flightline at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 13, 2023. The two services work together to train and certify service members to enable them to perform their duties efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 22:52
    Photo ID: 8370869
    VIRIN: 231113-F-MJ338-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen and Sailors train and refuel during exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen and Sailors train and refuel during exercise
    Airmen and Sailors train and refuel during exercise
    Airmen and Sailors train and refuel during exercise
    Airmen and Sailors train and refuel during exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fuels
    POL
    USN
    Exercise
    USAF
    JBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT