Airmen and Sailors train and refuel during exercise

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. Navy Seaman Apprentice Dane Forbes, Expeditionary Fuels and Air Company cargo, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antonio Lewis, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils, and lubricants, check fuel lines as they refuel a tanker truck on the flightline at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 13, 2023. The two services work together to train and certify service members to enable them to perform their duties efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

